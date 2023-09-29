Deportes

Inter Miami de Lionel Messi vs New York FC por la MLS: horario, formaciones y TV

La gran incógnita en el once inicial de Gerardo Martino es la presencia de Lionel Messi, que se encuentra en la fase final de la recuperación.

Con Lionel Messi descartado por su lesión muscular, Inter Miami recibirá a New York FC en el inicio de la fecha 35 de la Major League Soccer (MLS) de los Estados Unidos. El partido será a las 20:30 de Argentina con transmisión de la plataforma Apple TV.

El capitán de la Selección Argentina se resintió de una vieja lesión de un desgarro en la temporada 2013 con la camiseta de Barcelona y se ausentó en los últimos dos partidos de Inter, que lo necesita en campo para acercarse a la zona de reclasificación.

Es que Inter Miami con Messi no perdió en 12 partidos -11 goles y 8 asistencias- pero sin él no consigue buenos resultados y sobre todo expone las falencias defensivas del equipo de Gerardo Martino.

Inter Miami tiene 32 puntos en la Conferencia Este y están a cinco de Montreal y New York FC, ambos en posición de reclasificación.

 

Así formaría Inter Miami ante New York City FC

  • Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, Noah Allen; Diego Gómez, Sergio Busquets, Benjamín Cremaschi, Robert Taylor; Leonardo Campana y Facundo Farías. DT: Gerardo Martino.

Así se jugará la fecha 35 de la MLS

A las 20:30

  • Columbus Crew – Philadelphia
  • Inter Miami – New York FC
  • New England – Charlotte FC
  • New York RB – Chicago Fire
  • Orlando City – Montreal
  • Toronto FC – Cincinnati

A las 21:30

  • Houston Dynamo – Dallas
  • Minnesota – SJ Earthquakes
  • Nashville SC – Seattle Sounders
  • St. Louis City – Kansas City

A las 22:30

  • Colorado – Austin FC

A las 23:30

  • L.A. Galaxy – Portland
  • Vancouver – DC United

Así están las posiciones en la MLS hasta hoy

Conferencia Este

  1. Cincinnati 62
  2.  Orlando City 51
  3.  Philadelphia 50
  4.  Columbus Crew
  5.  Atlanta United 49
  6.  New England 49
  7.  Nashville SC 44
  8.  New York FC 37
  9.  Montreal 37
  10. DC United 36
  11. New York RB 34
  12. Chicago Fire 34
  13. Charlotte FC 33
  14. Inter Miami 32
  15. Toronto FC 22

Conferencia Oeste

  1. St. Louis City 53
  2.  Los Ángeles FC 45
  3.  Seattle Sounders 45
  4.  Houston Dynamo 43
  5.  Real Salt Lake 43
  6.  Vancouver 42
  7.  Portland Timbers 42
  8.  SJ Earthquakes 41
  9.  Dallas 40
  10. Kansas City 38
  11. Minnesota 37
  12. Austin FC 35
  13. L.A. Galaxy 34
  14. Colorado 23
