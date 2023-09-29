Deportes
Inter Miami de Lionel Messi vs New York FC por la MLS: horario, formaciones y TV
La gran incógnita en el once inicial de Gerardo Martino es la presencia de Lionel Messi, que se encuentra en la fase final de la recuperación.
Así formaría Inter Miami ante New York City FC
- Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, Noah Allen; Diego Gómez, Sergio Busquets, Benjamín Cremaschi, Robert Taylor; Leonardo Campana y Facundo Farías. DT: Gerardo Martino.
Así se jugará la fecha 35 de la MLS
A las 20:30
- Columbus Crew – Philadelphia
- Inter Miami – New York FC
- New England – Charlotte FC
- New York RB – Chicago Fire
- Orlando City – Montreal
- Toronto FC – Cincinnati
A las 21:30
- Houston Dynamo – Dallas
- Minnesota – SJ Earthquakes
- Nashville SC – Seattle Sounders
- St. Louis City – Kansas City
A las 22:30
- Colorado – Austin FC
A las 23:30
- L.A. Galaxy – Portland
- Vancouver – DC United
Así están las posiciones en la MLS hasta hoy
Conferencia Este
- Cincinnati 62
- Orlando City 51
- Philadelphia 50
- Columbus Crew
- Atlanta United 49
- New England 49
- Nashville SC 44
- New York FC 37
- Montreal 37
- DC United 36
- New York RB 34
- Chicago Fire 34
- Charlotte FC 33
- Inter Miami 32
- Toronto FC 22
Conferencia Oeste
- St. Louis City 53
- Los Ángeles FC 45
- Seattle Sounders 45
- Houston Dynamo 43
- Real Salt Lake 43
- Vancouver 42
- Portland Timbers 42
- SJ Earthquakes 41
- Dallas 40
- Kansas City 38
- Minnesota 37
- Austin FC 35
- L.A. Galaxy 34
- Colorado 23