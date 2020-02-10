Mirá la tabla y lo que queda de la superliga

Minuto Mercedes

Buscamos la verdad y te la contamos 💻📱

Deportes

Mirá la tabla y lo que queda de la superliga

10 febrero, 2020031

 

Quedan 12 puntos en juego y el gran candidato al título, por ahora sin Libertadores de por medio, es River, que el domingo que viene recibe a Banfield. Por el lado de Boca, visita el domingo a Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero.

Superliga Argentina

Pos.
PJ
G
E
P
DG
Pts
Pr.
1 River 19 12 3 4 20 39 1.817
2 Boca Jrs. 19 10 6 3 15 36 2.041
3 Lanús 19 9 6 4 4 33 1.351
4 Argentinos Jrs. 19 8 8 3 4 32 1.338
5 Racing 19 7 10 2 3 31 1.873
6 Newell’s 19 8 6 5 6 30 1.238
7 Vélez 19 8 6 5 5 30 1.521
8 Central 19 7 9 3 3 30 1.238
9 San Lorenzo 19 9 3 7 1 30 1.451
10 Arsenal 18 8 5 5 7 29 1.611
11 Estudiantes 19 8 5 6 5 29 1.324
12 At. Tucumán 19 7 6 6 0 27 1.479
13 Defensa 19 7 5 7 2 26 1.732
14 Independiente 19 7 4 8 1 25 1.535
15

 

 Banfield 19 6 7 6 1 25 1.254
16 Talleres 18 7 3 8 0 24 1.471
17 CC SdE 19 6 6 7 -1 24 1.263
18 Unión 19 6 5 8 -7 23 1.437
19 Gimnasia LP 19 4 5 10 -1 17 1.028
20 Colón 19 5 2 12 -12 17 1.141
21 Huracán 18 3 7 8 -9 16 1.414
22 Patronato 19 3 7 9 -12 16 1.056
23 Aldosivi 19 4 4 11 -12 16 1.114
24 Godoy Cruz 18 3 0 15 -23

Mirá el fixture de tu equipo. 

Aldosivi:

Huracán (V)
Banfield (V)
San Lorenzo (L)
​Arsenal (V)

Argentinos:

​Atlético Tucumán (V)
Patronato (L)
Vélez (V)
Rosario Central (L)

Arsenal:

Talleres (L)
Independiente (V)
Vélez (L)
Rosario Central (V)
​Aldosivi (L)

Atlético Tucumán:

Argentinos (L)
Lanús (L)
Gimnasia (V)
​River (L)

Banfield:

Rosario Central (L)
River (V)
Aldosivi (L)
Central Córdoba (V)
​ Huracán (L)

Boca:

Central Córdoba (V)
Godoy Cruz (L)
Colón (V)
​Gimnasia (L)

Central Córdoba:

Boca (L)
Unión (V)
Banfield (L)
​Independiente (V)

Colón:

Racing (L)
Newell’s (V)
Boca (L)
​Talleres (V)

Defensa y Justicia:

Estudiantes (V)
Rosario Central (L)
River (V)
​Patronato (L)

Estudiantes:

Defensa y Justicia (L)
River (L)
Lanús (V)
​Racing (L)

Gimnasia:

Rosario Central (V)
Independiente (V)
Atlético Tucumán (L)
Boca (V)

Godoy Cruz:

Huracán (L)
Vélez (V)
Boca (V)
Unión (L)
​Newell’s (V)

Huracán:

Godoy Cruz (V)
Aldosivi (L)
Talleres (V)
Independiente (L)
​Banfield (V)

Independiente:

Arsenal (L)
Gimnasia (L)
Huracán (V)
​Central Córdoba (L)

Lanús:

Newell’s (L)
Atlético Tucumán (V)
Estudiantes (L)
​San Lorenzo (V)

Newell’s:

Lanús (V)
Colón (L)
Racing (V)
​Godoy Cruz (L)

Patronato:​

Unión (L)
Argentinos (V)
Talleres (L)
​Defensa y Justicia (V)

Racing:

Colón (V)
San Lorenzo (V)
Newell’s (L)
​Estudiantes (V)

River:

Banfield (L)
Estudiantes (V)
Defensa y Justicia (L)
​Atlético Tucumán (V)

Rosario Central:

Gimnasia (L)
Defensa y Justicia (V)
Arsenal (L)
​Argentinos (V)

San Lorenzo:

Talleres (V)
Racing (L)
Aldosivi (V)
Lanús (L)

 

Talleres: 

Arsenal (V)
San Lorenzo (L)
Huracán (L)
Patronato (V)
Colón (L)

Avatar
Rafael Escalante Administrator
Director General del Periódico Minuto Mercedes
follow me
×
Avatar
Rafael Escalante Administrator
Director General del Periódico Minuto Mercedes
follow me
Latest Posts

Related Articles

Deportes

Messi rompió el silencio ante las críticas: “Se hizo una costumbre pegarme e inventar”

29 marzo, 20190134
Deportes

El interminable abrazo entre dos leyendas, Ginobili y Scola

13 septiembre, 20190429
Deportes

Racing inicia la defensa del título

26 julio, 2019088

Comment here