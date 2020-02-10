Mirá la tabla y lo que queda de la superliga

Quedan 12 puntos en juego y el gran candidato al título, por ahora sin Libertadores de por medio, es River, que el domingo que viene recibe a Banfield. Por el lado de Boca, visita el domingo a Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero.
Superliga Argentina
|
Pos.
|
PJ
|
G
|
E
|
P
|
DG
|
Pts
|
Pr.
|1
|River
|19
|12
|3
|4
|20
|39
|1.817
|2
|Boca Jrs.
|19
|10
|6
|3
|15
|36
|2.041
|3
|Lanús
|19
|9
|6
|4
|4
|33
|1.351
|4
|Argentinos Jrs.
|19
|8
|8
|3
|4
|32
|1.338
|5
|Racing
|19
|7
|10
|2
|3
|31
|1.873
|6
|Newell’s
|19
|8
|6
|5
|6
|30
|1.238
|7
|Vélez
|19
|8
|6
|5
|5
|30
|1.521
|8
|Central
|19
|7
|9
|3
|3
|30
|1.238
|9
|San Lorenzo
|19
|9
|3
|7
|1
|30
|1.451
|10
|Arsenal
|18
|8
|5
|5
|7
|29
|1.611
|11
|Estudiantes
|19
|8
|5
|6
|5
|29
|1.324
|12
|At. Tucumán
|19
|7
|6
|6
|0
|27
|1.479
|13
|Defensa
|19
|7
|5
|7
|2
|26
|1.732
|14
|Independiente
|19
|7
|4
|8
|1
|25
|1.535
|15
|Banfield
|19
|6
|7
|6
|1
|25
|1.254
|16
|Talleres
|18
|7
|3
|8
|0
|24
|1.471
|17
|CC SdE
|19
|6
|6
|7
|-1
|24
|1.263
|18
|Unión
|19
|6
|5
|8
|-7
|23
|1.437
|19
|Gimnasia LP
|19
|4
|5
|10
|-1
|17
|1.028
|20
|Colón
|19
|5
|2
|12
|-12
|17
|1.141
|21
|Huracán
|18
|3
|7
|8
|-9
|16
|1.414
|22
|Patronato
|19
|3
|7
|9
|-12
|16
|1.056
|23
|Aldosivi
|19
|4
|4
|11
|-12
|16
|1.114
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|18
|3
|0
|15
|-23
Mirá el fixture de tu equipo.
Aldosivi:
Huracán (V)
Banfield (V)
San Lorenzo (L)
Arsenal (V)
Argentinos:
Atlético Tucumán (V)
Patronato (L)
Vélez (V)
Rosario Central (L)
Arsenal:
Talleres (L)
Independiente (V)
Vélez (L)
Rosario Central (V)
Aldosivi (L)
Atlético Tucumán:
Argentinos (L)
Lanús (L)
Gimnasia (V)
River (L)
Banfield:
Rosario Central (L)
River (V)
Aldosivi (L)
Central Córdoba (V)
Huracán (L)
Boca:
Central Córdoba (V)
Godoy Cruz (L)
Colón (V)
Gimnasia (L)
Central Córdoba:
Boca (L)
Unión (V)
Banfield (L)
Independiente (V)
Colón:
Racing (L)
Newell’s (V)
Boca (L)
Talleres (V)
Defensa y Justicia:
Estudiantes (V)
Rosario Central (L)
River (V)
Patronato (L)
Estudiantes:
Defensa y Justicia (L)
River (L)
Lanús (V)
Racing (L)
Gimnasia:
Rosario Central (V)
Independiente (V)
Atlético Tucumán (L)
Boca (V)
Godoy Cruz:
Huracán (L)
Vélez (V)
Boca (V)
Unión (L)
Newell’s (V)
Huracán:
Godoy Cruz (V)
Aldosivi (L)
Talleres (V)
Independiente (L)
Banfield (V)
Independiente:
Arsenal (L)
Gimnasia (L)
Huracán (V)
Central Córdoba (L)
Lanús:
Newell’s (L)
Atlético Tucumán (V)
Estudiantes (L)
San Lorenzo (V)
Newell’s:
Lanús (V)
Colón (L)
Racing (V)
Godoy Cruz (L)
Patronato:
Unión (L)
Argentinos (V)
Talleres (L)
Defensa y Justicia (V)
Racing:
Colón (V)
San Lorenzo (V)
Newell’s (L)
Estudiantes (V)
River:
Banfield (L)
Estudiantes (V)
Defensa y Justicia (L)
Atlético Tucumán (V)
Rosario Central:
Gimnasia (L)
Defensa y Justicia (V)
Arsenal (L)
Argentinos (V)
San Lorenzo:
Talleres (V)
Racing (L)
Aldosivi (V)
Lanús (L)
Talleres:
Arsenal (V)
San Lorenzo (L)
Huracán (L)
Patronato (V)
Colón (L)
